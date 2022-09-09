Maritime Shorts: Lamoine shoreline cleanup, rockweed mapping talk, Victory Chimes

Shoreline cleanup Sept. 17

LAMOINE — The Lamoine Conservation Commission is sponsoring a shoreline cleanup Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lamoine State Park as part of Maine Coastweek.

The cleanup crew will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the state park’s parking lot. Volunteers must be steady on their feet and dressed in sensible shoes, work gloves and clothing that might get dirty.

Tabulated results from the cleanup will be combined with other Lamoine cleanup locations and provided to the Coastweek organizers at the Maine Coastal Program.

For more information, email [email protected].

Rockweed mapping talk

BLUE HILL — The Bagaduce Watershed Association will host a free talk at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, with Robin Hadlock Seeley, one of Maine’s foremost experts on rockweed, to discuss sustainable harvesting practices and her project to map the marine algae along Maine’s coast.

Rockweed thrives in Maine’s intertidal zone. It is the seaweed found clinging to rocks along the Maine coast and forming underwater forests that help sustain marine life. Harvesters are appearing more frequently on the Blue Hill Peninsula due to its commercial value in fertilizers, animal feed, cosmetics and other products.

This talk will include a discussion of a new GIS mapping project developed by Seeley to identify high- and low-value rockweed beds for conservation or sustainable harvesting; rockweed as blue carbon; the ecological sustainability of current statewide harvesting practices, including its management and recent legal cases; and practical suggestions on how to protect critical rockweed beds.

The event is being co-sponsored by the Bagaduce Watershed Association, Blue Hill Heritage Trust, Friends of Blue Hill Bay, Island Heritage Trust, the Downeast Chapter of Maine Audubon and Climate Action Net.

The event will take place at Bagaduce Music, 49 South St., Blue Hill.

Victory Chimes for sale

ROCKLAND – The 128-foot-long wooden schooner Victory Chimes, which hails out of Rockland, will discontinue operations, according to reporting from the Courier-Gazette.

But Sam Sikkema, owner and captain, said they are trying to find a new home for the historic sailing vessel, which is currently docked off Captain Spear Drive.

On Aug. 29, Sikkema announced the ship’s long sailing career in Maine will end in October. Built in 1900, Victory Chimes has sailed the Maine coast since 1954 as a windjammer, which is a sailing pleasure craft for paying guests.

According to SuperYachts.com, Victory Chimes is for sale for $650,000. The windjammer has 21 cabins and can accommodate 43 passengers.