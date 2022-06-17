Maritime Shorts: Islesford Boatworks grant, elver season recap, lobstermen essay contest

ISLESFORD — Islesford Boatworks has received a grant from Maine Community Foundation for $10,000.

Islesford Boatworks is a community-based organization on Little Cranberry Island that teaches traditional wooden boat building, and which works to serve the island, its people and the working waterfront.

The grant money will go toward materials and tools, as well as events, learning opportunities and maintenance of an historic shop. The grant will enable the organization to continue to provide reduced or free tuition.

For more information, go online to https://islesfordboatworks.org.

Elver fishery closes

BAR HARBOR — The 2022 elver season came to an end June 7, with the average price per pound back up to where it was before the pandemic.

Dealers reported buying a total of 9,257 pounds out of 9,334 available pounds with a reported value of $19,963,317 for average price per pound of $2,157, according to preliminary data from the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

The data are preliminary and subject to change.

Tell your story

BAR HARBOR — The Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA) and Rugged Seas want to hear from the next generation of Maine lobstermen.

In a brief paragraph or two, explain what the fishery means to you. This contest is open to those who are relatively new to the industry and who will be responsible for ensuring its future.

One winning entry will be chosen and will receive new boots from XTRATUF and bibs from Guy Cotten, as well as Rugged Seas gear.

Entries should be mailed to: Rugged Seas Contest, c/o MLA, at 2 Storer Street, Suite 203, Kennebunk, ME 04043 or emailed to [email protected]

Essays will be collected until Aug. 1 and a winner will be announced in September. Entries may also be featured in upcoming editions the MLA newsletter.

Right whale lawsuit

WASHINGTON — The Secretariat for the Commission for Environmental Cooperation (CEC), part of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), agreed on Monday to move forward with the first step in a two-step process to investigate the U.S.’s alleged failure to uphold its environmental laws to protect North Atlantic right whales.

This decision was in response to the ocean conservation nonprofit Oceana’s filing of a Submission on Enforcement Matters against the U.S. government under the USMCA. Oceana says the government has violated the USMCA by failing to enforce environmental laws to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales, of which only around 330 remain.

Under the USMCA, public stakeholders can hold any of the three countries accountable for not effectively enforcing their environmental laws, such as the United States’ Marine Mammal Protection Act, Endangered Species Act and National Environmental Policy Act. According to Oceana’s Submission on Enforcement Matters, the federal government is not fully complying with, implementing, or enforcing numerous environmental laws to protect North Atlantic right whales from their primary threats of fishing gear entanglements and vessel strikes.

The offending agencies and offices named in the letter include the National Marine Fisheries Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Office of Law Enforcement, NOAA Office of General Counsel, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

Following the Secretariat’s decision, the second step is a vote by CEC Council Members – the environment ministers for each country – to pursue the formal investigation.

If approved, the investigation can take up to six months to complete.