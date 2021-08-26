Maritime Shorts: Honorary degree, estuary study, shellfish council

Ames receives honorary degree

STONINGTON — The founding director of the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries received an honorary doctorate of sciences from Bowdoin College earlier this month.

Ted Ames, a Stonington resident and lifelong fisherman, was awarded the degree at the college’s commencement on Aug. 14.

Dr. John Lichter praised Ames’ work around groundfish populations and behavior.

“What Ted came to realize is that, contrary to the prevailing view of fisheries managers, groundfish in the Gulf of Maine did not comprise a single large population but instead occurred in small, localized stocks, which, once depleted, were not replaced by recruitment from adjacent areas,” he said. “This insight has profound implications for fisheries management because data collected over an immense area can mask local extinctions and rules designed for a large spatial scale do not necessarily work at a small scale.”

Ames grew up part of a fishing family in Vinalhaven and was a coastal studies scholar-in-residence at the college previously.

Students participate in estuary study

SEARSPORT — Students at Maine Ocean School will participate in a study of the Penobscot River Estuary, looking at data from 12 spots along the estuary as part of a five-year study.

The citizen science project will begin with the upcoming academic year. Students will contribute to research by Lauren Ross, an assistant professor of hydraulics and water resources at the University of Maine.

“This is one of the many wonderful examples of how we incorporate real-world learning at Maine Ocean School. In addition to providing students with employable skills, we value opportunities like that as it encourages students to contribute to the broader ocean community,” said Kylie Bragdon, the executive director of Maine Ocean School.

Students will help quantify the mixing process of salt and fresh water in the estuary and will learn the differences between estuaries, be able to explain simple tidal and volume conservation theory and utilize data visualization tools, according to the school.

Council nominations sought

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Department of Marine Resources is seeking nominations from the shellfish community for two positions on the state’s Shellfish Advisory Council.

Candidates are required to be either shellfish license holders or shellfish officials, such as a shellfish warden or shellfish committee chair.

The council makes recommendations to the commissioner and the joint standing committee of the Legislature on how best to use state agencies, local officials and the shellfish industry to make improvements to the state’s coast and reopening of closed shellfish flats.

It is also involved in shellfish resource management and public health.

The group meets quarterly, alternating between Augusta and Ellsworth. Nominations can be sent to [email protected]. The state asks that nominations include the name, phone number and email address of the nominee as well as a brief description of why they would be a good candidate.

Nominations are due before Sept. 15 and will be considered at the next council meeting.