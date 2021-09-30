Maritime Shorts: Grant funding for marine mammals, scallop license lottery

Grant funding to help marine mammals

BAR HARBOR — Three Maine organizations were announced among 55 grant winners for funding to help protect marine mammals.

College of the Atlantic, Center for Wildlife Studies and Marine Mammals of Maine received grants through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s John H. Prescott Grant program to help improve national marine mammal stranding responses.

The school was awarded $99,986 to go to operational support for the stranding programs for the Midcoast and Downeast, the Center for Wildlife Studies was awarded $73,087 to continue a necropsy program and Marine Mammals of Maine was awarded $100,000 to enhance data collection protocols and triage/rehab operations in Midcoast and southern Maine.

In all, $3.7 million in grants was announced for the 2021 program. NOAA is taking applications for the 2022 grant cycle until Oct. 13.

“The marine mammal stranding network in their response and rehabilitation of stranded animals obtain valuable information that improves our understanding of the health of marine mammals and the changing environment in which they live,” said Kim Damon-Randall, director of the NOAA Fisheries Office of Protected Resources.

Scallop license lottery

BAR HARBOR — The Department of Marine Resources is announcing the annual lotteries for scallop drag and scallop dive licenses. Based on licenses retired in 2020, the department is making available eight drag licenses and six dive licenses for 2021 and will begin accepting applications at noon on Sept. 29. The lotteries will remain open until 4:30 p.m. Oct. 29.

In order to be eligible for the scallop license lotteries, an individual must meet all of the following criteria:

Is a Maine resident and 18 years of age or older.

Held in any previous calendar year or currently holds any commercial license issued by the Department of Marine Resources (under 12 M.R.S Part 9), or has in the past or currently is crewing onboard an active commercial scallop vessel.

Has not been convicted or adjudicated of a marine resources offense that resulted in a license suspension within the last seven years.

Does not currently possess a Scallop Dive or Scallop Drag license issued in Maine.

Beginning at noon on Sept. 29, online applications will be available at www.maine.gov/scalloplottery.