Maritime Shorts: Free fishing weekend, fishing derby

Free fishing weekend coming up

BAR HARBOR — A free fishing weekend is set for Feb. 19-20. On these days, any person (except those whose license has been suspended or revoked) may fish without a license. All other laws and regulations apply on these days.

Hancock County fishing derby Feb. 19-20

BAR HARBOR — The annual two-day Slim’s Fishing Derby this year will be held on Feb. 19 and 20 across all bodies of water in Hancock County. Along with cash awards for largest fish, there will be a $1,000 grand prize and numerous door prize drawings held throughout the event.

Prizes will be awarded for first ($250) and second ($50) place in the following categories: Bass, Brown Trout, Salmon, Togue, Brook Trout and Pickerel.

There is also a Kids’ Category for children ages 15 and under, with the prize of a lifetime fishing license, for any legal species. A drawing will be held from all fish weighed, with one entry per child.

The weigh-in station for the event will be located at the Toddy Pond Public Landing in Orland 3-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (2-5 p.m. each day for the Kids’ Category).

Proceeds from the derby are used to fund the Jimmy Douglass Memorial Scholarship. These scholarships, totaling $3,500 annually, are available to high school seniors in Hancock County.

Boat sinks in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE — A boat sank on its mooring in Bucks Harbor Feb. 3, according to Brooksville Harbormaster Debrae Bishop.

The boat belongs to Jon Buck, who owns Bucks Harbor Marina.

“I was made aware of the floundering vessel at 10:43 yesterday morning when the DEP called me to ask if I knew whose boat it was from a description of a photo which they had been sent,” Bishop said. “I then tried to contact the owner, but my call was unanswered. I tried to get someone with a work boat in the harbor to try to move the sinking boat to the dock, or try to pump it out, but by the time I became aware of the problem, the vessel had sunk completely.”

“It’s hard to say what caused the boat to sink in calm conditions, although it is likely that, due to recent cold and then warmer temperatures, a hose, hose fitting or pump below the waterline froze and broke and then thawed, allowing seawater to enter the boat.”

“No boat should be left unattended on a mooring,” Bishop said. “This is especially true in the winter, when weather conditions can cause more problems, and there are fewer people around to help. Most of the boats in the water this time of year are working boats and in regular commercial use, making their presence in the water a financial necessity.”

A salvage diver will be bringing the boat up in about a week, according to Bishop.