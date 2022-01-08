Maritime Shorts: Emergency closures, warden training, halibut meeting

DMR announces emergency closures

GOULDSBORO — The commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) has adopted emergency rulemaking to establish scallop conservation closures for the Gouldsboro and Dyers Bay limited access area and Wahoa Bay, including the West Moosabec Reach limited access area, all within Zone 2.

DMR is concerned that continued harvesting for the rest of the 2021-2022 fishing season in these areas will further reduce scallop broodstock and jeopardize sublegal scallops, observed in the 2021 spring scallop survey, that are essential to the ongoing recruitment, regrowth and recovery of the resource.

According to DMR, an immediate conservation closure is necessary to reduce the risk of unusual damage and imminent depletion of the scallop resource in these three areas.

DMR holds halibut industry meeting Jan. 13

PORTLAND — The Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) will host a halibut industry meeting via webinar on Jan. 13 from 4-6 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to create a forum where DMR can provide updates on the management of Atlantic halibut and where industry members can provide input and feedback on the fishery in Maine. DMR staff will review the management of halibut at the federal and state level and present recent trends in the Maine halibut fishery regarding participation, landings and tag usage. There will also be an opportunity to discuss successes and challenges in the fishery and potential ways to move forward. DMR staff will provide an update on some of the halibut tagging work that the department has been conducting with industry members.

To join the webinar, go online to https://tinyurl.com/3mcbtbv4.

Shellfish warden training set for March

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Marine Resources will hold shellfish warden training March 30-31 at the University of Maine’s Hutchinson Center in Belfast. More information will be released as the date approaches.

New shellfish warden applications can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yte73ckh.

Internship program accepts applications

WOODS HOLE, Mass. — The Woods Hole Partnership Education Program (PEP) is accepting applications for its 2022 summer undergraduate research internship program.

Based in Woods Hole, Mass., PEP combines course work with research in marine, oceanographic, biological and environmental sciences.

The program dates are June 4 to Aug. 13, and applications are due by Feb.11.