Maritime Shorts: Elver license lottery, harvest reporting app, halibut fishery changes

DMR accepts elver license lottery applications

BAR HARBOR — The Department of Marine Resources is accepting lottery applications for elver licenses. The lottery will be available through 5 p.m. Feb. 25. Lottery winners will have the chance to apply for a license prior to the upcoming season, which starts March 22 and runs through June 7. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3IyFcJK.

Access to harvest reporting app available

BAR HARBOR — Commercial fishermen now have access to a free app that simplifies required harvest reporting for both state and federally licensed fishermen. Developed by technology company Bluefin Data under a contract with the Maine Department of Marine Resources, the app, called VESL, is easy to use, allows harvesters to file reports quickly and efficiently, and reduces the burden of reporting. To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/30UMmI6.

Proposed rule change heads to public hearing

BAR HARBOR — A proposed rule change for the halibut fishery is headed to a public hearing at 5 p.m. on Feb. 10. The meeting will take place in person in Augusta (Marquardt Building, room 118, 32 Blossom Lane, Augusta) or remotely via Microsoft Teams.

Remote access information can be found on the Department of Marine Resources webpage, www.maine.gov.dmr, under “Meetings and Events.” An alternate public hearing may be held at 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at the same location/format. Notice of a cancellation would be posted to DMR’s website.This proposed rulemaking updates the frequency of harvester reporting for Maine’s halibut fishery, implementing weekly harvester reporting during the halibut season for Maine’s territorial waters. Harvester reports must be submitted via an approved electronic mechanism no more than two days after the end of each reporting week. The data elements required in the harvester report remain unchanged.

Comments on the proposal are being accepted until Feb. 21. Email [email protected]

Right whale spotted in Cape Cod Bay

CAPE COD — The first North Atlantic right whale of the season has been spotted in Cape Cod Bay by researchers collecting water samples. The whale was identified as the 2019 calf of EGNO 3317.

This arrival kicks off the CCS Right Whale 2021‐2022 survey season when right whales are typically found off the Cape and Islands. Scientists are also keeping an eye on the female right whales of reproductive age to see how many calves will be born this year.

Eleven females have given birth this season in warmer waters off the coast of the southeastern U.S.