Maritime Shorts: After-school sailing, stream crossing grants, proposed Chapter 8 change

After-school sailing team

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The MDI Community Sailing Center in Southwest Harbor will be offering an after-school sailing team for students in grades 7-12. Some experience is preferred but beginner participation may be possible depending on the number of participants.

After-school practices will begin Sept. 6. Email [email protected] for details.

DEP stream crossing grants

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is administering $3 million from the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan for a single round of grant funding in 2022 to assist municipalities with stream crossing upgrades and replacements.

Funds will expand the Municipal Stream Crossing Grant Program, which provides local governments and organizations competitive grants up to $150,000 towards the upgrade of undersized and failing culvert stream crossings on municipal roads.

The projects awarded provide public infrastructure benefits by replacing culverts that are currently failing and at risk of complete washouts; opening or improving fish passages; eliminating undersized and other impassable culverts; and reducing some of the worst ongoing erosion impacts to streams, brooks and lakes.

The grant request for applications began Aug. 18 with proposals due by Nov. 10. Visit www.maine.gov/jobsplan/program/municipal-stream-crossing-grant-program for more information and to apply.

Proposed Chapter 8 changes

AUGUSTA —The Maine Department of Marine Resources last week proposed a rule amending Chapter 8 (Landings Program) that would impact holders of a number of license types, including lobster.

Fishermen are encouraged to read the following proposed rule and voice their feedback on the suggested changes by attending a public hearing or by submitting a written comment.

This proposed rulemaking makes changes to the reporting requirements for scallop, herring, lobster and pelagic and anadromous license holders.

It changes the frequency of reporting for scallop license holders from trip level data reported monthly to trip level data reported weekly (no later than 11:59 p.m. Sunday) and requires that reports are submitted via an approved electronic mechanism. The data elements in the scallop harvester report remain unchanged. The proposed rule also extends the time frame for which daily reporting is required in the herring fishery from Sep. 30 to Dec. 30 annually. The data elements in the herring harvester report remain unchanged.

The proposed rule requires all lobster license holders, except apprentice and noncommercial license holders, to report trip level data monthly and requires reports to be submitted via an approved electronic mechanism.

View the proposed changes, including the dates for a public hearing and the commentary deadline, at www.maine.gov/dmr/laws-regulations/proposed-rulemaking.html.