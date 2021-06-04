Maritime Shorts

Oyster lease approved

BLUE HILL—The Department of Marine Resources approved a 20-year, seven-acre aquaculture lease off Carleton Island in Blue Hill’s Salt Pond last week to a farmer already familiar with the area.

Tightrope Seafarms, which already has leases in the pond, was approved for two tracts off the uninhabited island to grow oysters.

Farm president Evan Young plans to grow oysters on the sea bottom on parcels south and southeast of the island, leaving a navigational channel in the deeper water. Because Tightrope will be growing these oysters directly on the bottom, there would be no gear involved beside marker buoys.

The oysters would be planted from mid-summer through late fall and harvested throughout the year with divers, hand tools and/or a small dredge except when there is ice in the pond.

In his application, Young wrote that he was basically moving from growing oysters to market size in cages to transferring juveniles from cages to the bottom until they get to market size.

No one intervened in the case.

NOAA survey

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is looking for saltwater recreational anglers living in Atlantic or Gulf states from Maine to Mississippi to participate in a voluntary anonymous survey to help the agency communicate more effectively with anglers.

NOAA Fisheries project will identify “relationships, networks, channels, and information flow within the recreational fishing community.”

Responses to the survey will help NOAA do a better job of sharing important information about recreational fishing science and management with anglers.

The data will not be used for recreational fishing management decisions and no personally identifiable information will be collected.

Voluntary phone or video interviews will focus on where anglers like to go for information about fishing and how they share the information with others.

Interviewers plan to ask about anglers’ attitudes, beliefs and opinions on state, regional and federal fisheries management agencies.

The project is the second phase of NOAA’s social network analysis. A previous survey that came out in October found that most anglers’ trusted sources for fishery management and data collection were friends, family, bait and tackle shops, and state and federal agency information such as websites and regulation guides.

NOAA Fisheries is working with ECS, a federal contractor, and researchers from the University of Miami, University of Florida and Purdue University to administer this latest survey and analyze the results of the interviews.

To schedule an interview, call (305) 968-7136 or email [email protected].