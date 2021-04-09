Maritime Shorts

Maritime training

BAR HARBOR — Several public safety officials in Hancock County took a Department of Homeland Security-approved training course this week to help them with federally mandated security and reporting procedures that come along with the maritime facilities in the area.

“It talks about developing rural and smaller agencies for the maritime security requirements,” said Bar Harbor police Lt. David Kerns, whose department sent two officers to the training.

The training was supposed to be held in Ellsworth last year but was postponed due to COVID-19. It was scheduled to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday this week over Zoom.

The 30-person class is about half officials from Hancock County, spread across several types of jobs, such as police, harbormasters and transportation officials, according to Andrew Braley, a deputy director at the county emergency management agency.

“It’s open to both public safety agencies as well as those personnel that work in or around ports and vessels,” he said.

Participants will learn about vulnerabilities in the maritime transportation system, security regulations and potential hazards in the dock and vessel environment.

Halibut season

BAR HARBOR — Halibut season starts next month and the state Department of Marine Resources is reminding fishermen of tagging requirements and limits on the number of hooks for both recreational and commercial fisherman.

The 2021 season for the fishery is the same as last year’s — May 18 to June 13. Any commercial harvester with a halibut endorsement is required to maintain a log of trip level catch and effort information to submit to the DMR.

The agency said it is “critical” to report this information on-time as it allows DMR to measure catch relative to federal catch limits.

Fishermen should also keep their eyes open for the various types of research tags, which can come with a reward for reporting.

SOAR funding available

BAR HARBOR — The SOAR Shellfish Growers Resiliency Fund, a program of the Nature Conservancy, aims to pave the way for a more resilient and sustainable U.S. shellfish industry that benefits the ocean and the communities that rely upon it.

The fund offers small awards (up to $20,000) targeted toward shellfish growers, and large awards (up to $100,000) to address systemic issues facing the shellfish industry.

The small and large funding tracks have different eligibility requirements, application and reporting requirements, priorities, and deadlines. For full details and to apply, visit the Nature Conservancy website and search for SOAR.

For questions, contact SOAR Program Coordinator Christina Popolizio at [email protected]