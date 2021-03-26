Maritime Shorts

NORTHEAST HARBOR—Last week, the Beal & Bunker ferry service’s co-owner Paul Hewes received in the mail his long-sought 50-ton captain’s license from the U.S. Coast Guard. Before the mailboat Sea Queen’s 7:30 a.m. run last Saturday from Northeast Harbor to the Cranberry Isles, Hewes proudly showed the license entitling him to captain a commercial vessel carrying more than six passengers. The license requires at least 360 days of boating experience, 90 of which must be within the previous three years. Other requirements include completing a Coast Guard-approved 25/50-ton license course, passing drug and physical tests and possessing valid adult CPR and first aid cards. Public input Lobster Fest

BAR HARBOR — NOAA is seeking public input in response to an executive order issued in January titled Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad. Section 216(c) of the order directs NOAA to collect recommendations on how to make fisheries, including aquaculture, and protected resources more resilient to climate change by changes in management and conservation measures and improvements in science, monitoring and cooperative research.

Research has shown that fisheries, protected resources and their habitats and ecosystems are being affected by climate change. Climate-related changes in ocean ecosystems such as warming oceans, increasing acidification and rising seas can affect the distribution and abundance of marine species.

Interested persons can email comments by April 2 to [email protected].

ROCKLAND—While canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, this year’s annual Maine Lobster Festival will take place in Rockland’s Harbor Park August 4-8.

In addition to having 20,000 pounds of lobster to cook, sell and eat, events include a lobster crate race, parade, road race, seafood cooking contest and touch tank.

For more information and a schedule of events, visit mainelobsterfestival.com.

2021 regulations

BAR HARBOR — The Maine Department of Marine Resources has published a series of printable informational documents that summarize 2021 regulations for saltwater gamefish species. Documents for striped bass, sea run species, groundfish and smelt can all be found at maine.gov/dmr/recreational-fishing/regs-tips/index.html.

There is also information available on how to safely release an endangered Atlantic salmon if one is inadvertently caught while fishing for another species, and on the use of a circle hook for striped bass.

More information on saltwater recreational fishing in Maine can be found at maine.gov/dmr/recreational-fishing/index.html.

MCCF Lunch & Learn

STONINGTON — Join Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries on Friday, March 26 at 12:30 p.m. for its next discussion in the Lunch & Learn series titled What Did the Cod Eat for Lunch? Panelists include MCCF collaborative research specialist Pat Shepard and University of Maine graduate student Robyn Linner.

What’s inside a fish? How do scientists extract information to learn about populations, diets and migration behavior? Collaborative research in the fishing industry involves many moving pieces. Successful programs rely on partnerships to make it all happen. In this Lunch & Learn, hear about the sentinel survey for groundfish in eastern Maine and the partnerships that drive the learning process. Plus, there will be a dissection of an Atlantic cod, live on the webinar, to show how scientists learn from the different parts they extract.

Talks are free and open to the public, but spots are limited. Registration is required at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lFHyRdYKQVGvbj0NuPquIw.