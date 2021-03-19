Maritime Shorts

Lobster boat races

BASS HARBOR—Last year’s lobster boat race circuit was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. While some locations held their events with modifications, the season did not contain the usual 11 location-specific races. Races in Bass Harbor were held, but all events took place on the water, with similar changes for the other five in Rockland, Bass Harbor, Moosabec Reach and Friendship, Winter Harbor and Portland.

This year, however, races have been tentatively scheduled for all locations, including Bass Harbor, on June 27.

Other races tentatively scheduled include Boothbay Harbor on June 19, Rockland on June 20, Moosabec on July 3, Stonington on July 11, Friendship on July 17, Harpswell on July 24, Winter Harbor on August 14, Merritt Bracket (Pemaquid) on Aug. 15, Long Island on Aug. 21 and Portland on Aug. 22.

Aquarium closed

BOOTHBAY HARBOR—The Maine State Aquarium is expected to remain closed for the 2021 season due to pandemic-related concerns.

The aquarium, operated by the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR), contains a collection of regional fish and invertebrates that can be viewed in tanks that are recessed within the main gallery’s granitelike cliffs.

The agency has announced that the uncertainty of the ongoing pandemic and the need to hire staff months in advance led it to make the decision to suspend the season.

Coastal grants

BAR HARBOR — The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Municipal Planning Assistance Program seeks applications for a new round of coastal community grants for fiscal year 2022. The grants are for municipal and regional projects in Maine’s coastal zone. Funding for those technical assistance grants comes from Maine Coastal Program’s annual grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The total amount of funds available is expected to be approximately $175,000. The minimum award amount will be $20,000 and the maximum award amount will be $50,000. Communities eligible to apply include towns in Maine’s coastal zone, groups of towns in Maines coastal zone; coastal regional planning commissions; and coastal councils of government.

Grant applications are due Thursday, April 15.

For more information, go to www.maine.gov/dacf/municipalplanning/financial_assistance.shtml.