Maritime Shorts

Public comment period

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Maine’s congressional delegation this week asked the federal agency in charge of managing the nation’s fisheries to extend its public comment period on its draft Biological Opinion (BiOp) on 10 fishery management plans in the Greater Atlantic Region.

The BiOp is an assessment of a federal agency’s impact on an endangered species. In this case, the BiOp assesses the effectiveness of regulations that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has imposed on the Maine lobster fishery to protect the North Atlantic right whale.

The congressional delegation asked that the deadline be moved 10 days to March 1. Lobstermen, the Maine Department of Marine Resources and other stakeholders have been given just over a month to analyze over 1,000 pages of new material and data.

Moving the deadline “would help ensure that DMR can effectively utilize staff resources and provide NOAA Fisheries with the thorough analysis and comments. “This extension will also provide lobstermen with additional time to understand and comment on the more than 1,000 pages of material that, when finalized, may drastically impact their livelihoods,” the Maine lawmakers continued.

Trivia night

SEARSPORT — Test your knowledge of the people, places and things in some of the most popular maritime books and movies at Maritime Media Trivia Night. Trivia will be Tuesdays Feb. 23 through March 23 starting at 7 p.m., and each week’s session will be dedicated to either maritime literature or maritime film. The game and instructions will be offered through Zoom.

