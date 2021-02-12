Maritime Shorts

Scallop farming webinar

BAR HARBOR — Those interested in scallop farming in Maine are invited to tune in to a free webinar on Feb. 23 from 4-6 p.m. that will discuss recent and ongoing research on aquaculture production and economics.

There will be time for questions and discussion during the webinar, which will be recorded as a resource for others in the future.

There is no fee to attend, but registration is required at eventbrite.com/e/collaborative-research-in-scallop-aquaculture-in-maine-tickets-138493570999.

For questions or comments, contact [email protected]

County derby

BAR HARBOR—The 12th annual Slim’s Fishing Derby invites all anglers to head to the ice, with augers in hand, to any legal fishing waters across Hancock County Feb. 13 and 14.

A $1,000 grand prize is up for grabs, with cash prizes of $250 and $50 for first and second place winners, respectively, in the bass, brook trout, brown trout, salmon, splake and togue categories.

In the “Kids Category,” for fishermen under 12 years of age, the largest catch of any species wins a lifetime fishing license, while the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife is sponsoring a cash prize for the smallest two togue from Beech Hill.

Due to COVID-19, all participants must follow all state of Maine rules and Executive Orders regarding COVID-19 safety.

Online registration can be completed at slimsfishingderby.com up to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13. The weigh station will be open at Toddy Pond Public Landing, Acadia Highway, in Orland.

The derby falls on a “free fishing weekend” in Maine when no fishing license is required.

Mills nominates MMA trustees

CASTINE — Governor Janet Mills has nominated six people to the Maine Maritime Academy Board of Trustees. The Governor has nominated for reappointment Wendy Morrison of Dickinson, Texas, Robert D. Somerville of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Miles Unobsky Theeman of Bangor. In addition, Gov. Mills has nominated for appointment Hope Thomas of Orrington as the student trustee, Wayne Allen Norton of Gorham and Paul D. Mercer of Penobscot.

Thomas is a student in the class of 2022 at Maine Maritime Academy. She is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science program for vessel operations and technology.

Norton, an MMA graduate, is the president and chief executive officer of Yankee Atomic Electric Co. He previously worked for Nowak Construction Co. and Centrex Construction Co.

Mercer, also an MMA grad, previously served as commissioner of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and as assistant to the president for sustainability for MMA.

The Maine Maritime Academy Board of Trustees consists of 16 members, all of whom are appointed by the governor. Members are appointed for a five-year term and may be reappointed at the discretion of the governor. The board has full legal responsibility and authority for the governance of Maine Maritime Academy. Appointment to the Maine Maritime Board of Trustees is subject to review by the Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs and final confirmation by the Maine State Senate.