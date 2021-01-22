Maritime Shorts

Summer decline

BAR HARBOR—According to an analysis from NOAA Fisheries, the COVID-19 pandemic was responsible for broad declines in the U.S. fishing and seafood sectors. According to analysts, “COVID-19 protective measures instituted in March across the United States and the globe contributed to an almost-immediate impact on seafood sector sales. There was a strong start to the year, with a 3 percent increase in commercial fish landings revenue in January and February. However, revenues declined each month from a 19 percent decrease in March to a 45 percent decrease by July. This translates to a 29 percent decrease across those 7 months, as compared to 5-year averages and adjusted for inflation.”

Restaurant closures as well as the social distancing requirements affecting charter operations also contributed to the losses.

Internships available

BAR HARBOR—College students considering a career in marine biology, oceanography, environmental education, climate science or a related field are invited to apply for one of the NOAA Chesapeake Bay Office’s six summer 2021 internships. Applications for all six internships are due by Feb. 20.

These paid internships will run from mid-May through mid-August. Due to health and safety concerns, it is unclear as of press time if the internships will be offered virtually or in person.

For more information, visit fisheries.noaa.gov/chesapeake-bay/chesapeake-bay-internships.

Scholarships opportunities

BAR HARBOR—The Maine Fishermen’s Forum will award $40,000 in scholarships this year. Applications will be accepted until March 3. The scholarships will be a minimum of $1,500 each and will be payable to the winning students.

Scholarship applications are available online at the Forum website, mainefishermensforum.org, or by sending a SASE to Maine Fishermen’s Forum, PO Box 288, Bath, ME 04530. Applications can also be requested by calling (207) 442-7700. Prior winners are not eligible.

For questions,

contact Chilloa Young at [email protected], or call (207) 442-7700.