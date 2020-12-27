Maritime Shorts

Longline survey

BAR HARBOR— NOAA scientists have finished the seventh year of a Gulf of Maine Bottom Longline Survey. Data collected by this survey will provide information to improve and strengthen assessments for many species in the Gulf of Maine.

The survey targets groundfish at 45 stations across the Gulf of Maine using tub-trawl bottom longline gear. The survey plan focuses on rocky bottom habitat, where fish are difficult to sample with trawl gear.

At each of the survey’s 45 stations, the vessels deployed longlines to soak for two hours during a slack tide. Each longline was 1 nautical mile in length, with 1,000 hooks baited with squid. When the vessel retrieved the gear, NOAA scientists identified, weighed, measured and sampled all of the catch.

Haddock, spiny dogfish, cusk, white hake, Atlantic cod, red hake and thorny skates dominated catches this fall. Some larger cod were caught off Platts Bank (about 50 miles off Portland). Scattered catches of barndoor and thorny skates, pollock and Acadian redfish were found at many of the nearby ridges and ledges.

This work supports stock assessments and fishery management for multiple federally managed species, including species not easily caught in other surveys.

Aquaculture funding

BAR HARBOR — The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC), in cooperation with and funding from the NOAA Fisheries Office of Aquaculture, will be issuing approximately $675,000 in grants to fund marine aquaculture pilot projects focusing on sustainable aquatic farming techniques and regional business practices to grow U.S. domestic seafood.

To address the major lost opportunity for job creation in coastal communities and to encourage the development of a domestic seafood supply, the three interstate Marine Fisheries Commissions, with congressional funding provided to NOAA, are seeking proposals to conduct regional pilot programs for partnerships between the seafood industry and community partners. The goal of these pilot projects is to develop, validate and deploy economically and environmentally sustainable aquatic farming techniques and regional business practices to grow U.S. domestic seafood production. To maximize the impact of the pilot grants, applicants are encouraged to consider less commercially developed technologies, such as those targeting shellfish, seaweed and other relative newcomers to the domestic aquaculture industry.

Researchers at U.S. academic institutions, research laboratories, for-profit companies/firms, nonprofits and state agencies are eligible. Proposals from foreign entities are not eligible. Proposals involving multiple investigators are welcome.

The deadline for proposals is 5 p.m., Jan. 15, 2021. Proposals should be submitted to Dr. Louis B. Daniel III at [email protected]. The Request for Proposal is available at asmfc.org/files/RFPs/ASMFC2021PilotAquacultureRFP_Nov2020.pdf.