Maritime Shorts

Legislative action

WASHINGTON— Legislation introduced by U.S. Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) to bolster safety training programs for commercial fishermen is ready to be signed into law by the President.

Titled the “Funding Introduction for Safety, Health and Security Avoids Fishing Emergencies Act (FISH SAFE),” the bill seeks to restore $3 million in federal funding over three years for safety programs aimed at the commercial fishing industry. The bill easily passed in both the House and Senate.

In 2018, the maximum federal share of costs of any activity carried out using grants under the program was cut from 75 percent to 50 percent.

The FISH SAFE Act would restore the federal funding level to 75 percent and make it retroactive to 2018 for organizations funding fishing safety training and research programs.

The training isn’t aimed at only new fishermen but also as remedial training for seasoned commercial fishermen.

Offshore wind meeting

BAR HARBOR—Maine is pursuing the development of a floating offshore wind research array in the Gulf of Maine.

The state has initiated a collaborative process that gives fishermen and other stakeholders direct influence in the development of the proposed project.

A webinar meeting will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 22 from 6-7:30 p.m. and can be accessed at mainestate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcldOygpjMpG9GBaUo14lkjIsoMhxq7nAj9.

The webinars will be recorded and posted online for those who cannot attend. All meetings are open to the public. Pre-registration is required.

2021 seafood calendar

BAR HARBOR—The Maine Seafood Calendar is now available.

The 12-month countertop calendar benefits the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association and contains photos and a featured recipe using Maine seafood every month. The recipes come from fishermen, fishermen’s wives, seafood lovers and local chefs.

To learn more or to order, visit mainecoastfishermen.org.