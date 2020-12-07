Maritime Shorts

Citizen science

BAR HARBOR— The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced the release of Ocean Alert, a new mobile data collection app for marine megafauna sightings. Collected data will help BOEM plan offshore energy and mineral development in ways that lessen the potential impacts to species such as sea turtles, sharks and whales and their habitats. BOEM developed the app in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as an expansion of NOAA’s Whale Alert app.

Citizens can use Ocean Alert to upload images, sightings and other species information to the app, which stores the data for resource managers.

Ocean Alert is part of BOEM’s larger effort to harness citizen science – data voluntarily collected by the public and shared with scientists – for various research projects. The free app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. To learn more, visit boem.gov/boem-and-citizen-science.

Shark study

BOSTON— Researchers in New England and Canada are teaming up to learn more about the great white sharks appearing in Northeast waters in greater numbers each summer.

More than a dozen organizations and state agencies from Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine are part of the New England White Shark Research Consortium announced last Tuesday.

The participating organizations include the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, Maine Department of Marine Resources, New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the University of Massachusetts, the New England Aquarium, Arizona State University, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Atlantic Shark Institute, Atlantic White Shark Conservancy and the Center for Coastal Studies.

A woman killed while swimming in Harpswell in July was the first confirmed shark fatality in Maine’s history. In Massachusetts, a bodyboarder was killed and another man was seriously injured during two separate shark attacks in 2018.

Knot workshop

BAR HARBOR— During an upcoming Penobscot Marine Museum knot workshop, participants will learn the monkey’s fist and a basic sailor’s knot.

Both make great gifts and also perfect holiday ornaments.

Attendees can work on the projects throughout the week or wait and join in on Zoom on Dec. 17.

For questions, contact Jeana at [email protected] Register at form.jotform.com/203006671997158. The registration deadline is noon on Dec. 16.

Workshop kit includes string, samples and instructions mailed by the museum. Participants can keep any leftover materials, but should provide their own scissors, lighter and pliers.