Maritime Shorts

Aquaculture lease

BAR HARBOR — The Department of Marine Resources (DMR) is holding a remote public hearing to take evidence on an aquaculture lease application for a proposed standard 10-year lease on a 3.36-acre site in Western Bay. The location has been the site of a limited purpose lease held by Matt Gerald of Western Bay Oyster Co. The site is near the head of Mount Desert Island, south of Old House Cove in Western Bay and near Windaway Lane.

The original proceeding had been postponed due to COVID-19 but is now scheduled for Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. Those who wish to participate in the remote hearing can do so by computer or phone. To help manage the proceeding, interested persons need to complete an online registration form no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 6. After the registration deadline, DMR will contact interested persons with information about how to join the remote hearing. If you are unable to register online or need assistance with the form, contact DMR. Online registration can be completed at maine.gov/dmr/aquaculture/meetinglist.html.

Lobster research

Boothbay Harbor — The Maine Department of Marine Resources has received approximately $100,000 from the 2020 National Sea Grant American Lobster Initiative to improve research into a key indicator of the lobster population’s health and to develop a publicly available database of information for use by researchers.

The work will include an examination of a potentially less costly and more efficient method to examine the size at which female lobsters mature.

Research that studies the size of female lobsters at the point when they become capable of egg production is used in the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission American Lobster Stock Assessment to predict the growth of female lobsters and to estimate egg production in the stock.

Scallop lottery

AUGUSTA— The Maine Department of Marine Resources is announcing the opening of two license lotteries: one for scallop drag licenses and one for scallop dive licenses. Based on licenses retired in 2019, the department is making available 10 scallop drag licenses and four scallop dive licenses.

The license lotteries opened at noon on Monday, Sept. 14 and will remain open until 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 30. Win or lose, the required $2 application fee is nonrefundable.

Fall trawl survey

The fall trawl survey is scheduled to begin in New Hampshire waters on Sept. 21, working its way east to finish up about Oct. 23 northeast of Cutler. The vessel used in the survey is a 54-foot white fiberglass Northeast, the F/V Robert Michael of Portland, captained by Rob Tetrault.

The survey is designed to provide information that has not been available to NOAA Fisheries Service for stock assessments. Obtaining this information is critical to making rational management decisions.

Each Class I, II and III lobster license holder will receive a notice of the start of the survey. This notice will contain a link to a site where the daily schedule and charts are located to view scheduled tow locations and coordinates so that traps and gear can be removed.