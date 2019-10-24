Marine Patrol promotes Talbot

AUGUSTA — The Marine Patrol has announced the promotion of 18-year veteran Matthew Talbot to the newly created rank of captain.

He is the son of Alan Talbot, who retired with the rank of major as deputy chief in 2013 after a 25-year career in the Marine Patrol. Before transferring to Augusta, the elder Talbot was, for many years, commanding officer of the Marine Patrol’s Division II headquartered in Lamoine.

“This is a position that will be responsible for oversight and coordination of a broad array of critically important Marine Patrol functions,” Col. Jay Carroll said in a statement. “Captain Talbot’s experience, personal initiative, and proven track record of success as a Marine Patrol officer and leader make him an excellent choice for this new position.”

In his new role, Talbot will be responsible for planning, directing, overseeing and evaluating all activities within Marine Patrol’s Special Services Division, which includes the Underwater Recovery Team, the Maritime Security Team, the Firearms Team and the Whale Disentanglement Team.

Talbot will have plenty on his plate. As part of his new job he will oversee and manage the patrol’s technology resources including cell phones, computers, radios, navigation software and databases. He also will supervise the patrol’s Central Fleet Service, which maintains all Marine Patrol vehicles, and will oversee maintenance and operations of the Marine Patrol’s aircraft and watercraft fleet.

Matthew Talbot joined the Marine Patrol in 2001 after earning associate degrees from Maine Maritime Academy in small vessel operations and from Southern Maine Technical College in law enforcement. After completing the Maine Criminal Justice Academy’s Basic Law Enforcement Training Program, he spent 12 years serving as a patrol officer in the Rockland-Searsport Patrol.

In 2007, Talbot received a promotion to boat specialist, operating the Patrol Vessel Guardian III. In 2013, he was promoted to sergeant of what is now the patrol’s Section Three, which stretches from Waldoboro to Belfast.

During his career, Talbot has continued to seek out new challenges. In 2016, he coordinated efforts to secure a national accreditation for emergency response readiness. He also served as an original member and co-leader of the Maritime Security Team and has supported the Underwater Recovery Team, operating the Side-Scan Sonar during search efforts.

Talbot also has been responsible for investigating and developing many marine resource violation cases including trap molesting, urchin and elver violations, several large illegal lobster cases and a herring case involving the largest seizure of herring in the Marine Patrol’s history.

Talbot has received numerous honors during his career including the 2006 North East Conservation Law Enforcement Chiefs Association Officer of the Year award; the 2010 and 2016 Maine Marine Patrol Commendation award; the 2013 Maine Lobstermen’s Association Officer of the Year award; the 2016 Maine Marine Patrol Colonel’s Supervisor award; and the 2017 U.S. Coast Guard Certificate of Valor.