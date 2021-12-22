Marine Patrol officer receives national honor 

BAR HARBOR — The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) has named Maine Marine Patrol Officer Tom Reardon as its 2021 Boat Operations and Training (BOAT) Program Instructor of the Year.

The award was presented Dec. 8 during the NASBLA BOAT Advisory Board meeting in Lexington, Ky.

The BOAT Program provides maritime law enforcement personnel and emergency first responders with U.S. Coast Guard recognized training, qualification and credentialing.

Officer Reardon became a BOAT instructor in 2019 and is one of more than 300 nationwide. He has been with the Maine Marine Patrol since 1997 and currently serves in the Lamoine, Bar Harbor, Northeast Harbor patrol.

“Officer Reardon’s knowledge of his professional specialty and willingness to assist in any capacity has made him a valuable asset to the NASBLA BOAT Program’s Instructor Cadre,” said John Fetterman, deputy executive director of NASBLA.

“I have memories of the first time I met Officer Reardon as a new officer assigned to Stonington,” said Fetterman, who is also a former chief pilot and deputy chief of the Maine Marine Patrol. “I had been asked to take him on a flight of his new patrol area and as soon as we met on the dock, Officer Reardon arrived with a smile on his face and an obvious passion of his new career. He made a lasting impression and carries those same qualities with him today.”

Reardon “is a leader among his peers in Marine Patrol and Maine law enforcement,” said Lt. Troy Dow. “This award recognizes his exceptional knowledge and skills as well as his unique ability to help others advance professionally. His work as a BOAT instructor also ensures coordination among the nation’s maritime law enforcement and responder community, which is critical for national security.”