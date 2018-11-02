Making waves

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The four Mount Desert Island High School students who are preparing for a national sailing competition next month headed to Connecticut this week for a practice day.

Alec Fisichella, Lucas Ingebritson, Nate Ingebritson and Jake Peabody were set to practice Tuesday with Will Welles, MDI alum and the son of the founder of the MDI sailing team. Welles and former Northeast Harbor Fleet Commodore Henry Brauer set up the practice day at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and arranged to use one of the academy’s J70s for the day.

The National Keelboat Invitational regatta is set for Dec. 7-9 in St. Petersburg, Florida