Maine Marine Patrol hires new officer

BAR HARBOR — Abrahm Malloy of Bar Harbor will soon join the Maine Marine Patrol as an officer in Machias.

He was sworn in Monday, Aug. 15, in Augusta and is currently completing the Marine Patrol’s nine-week field officer training program, after which he will begin serving in the Machias patrol.

Malloy is studying for a degree in criminal justice at Husson University, has completed the Maine Criminal Justice Academy’s (MCJA) Pre-Service program, and is scheduled to attend the MCJAs 18-week Basic Law Enforcement Training Program next January.

Malloy has experience as a sternman, working on commercial and recreational fishing vessels in Seal Harbor and Northeast Harbor.

“Abrahm’s experience on fishing vessels combined with his commitment to law enforcement and resource protection will serve him well as a Marine Patrol officer in the busy Washington County fishing communities,” said Maine Marine Patrol Lt. Troy Dow.