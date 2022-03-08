Maine DMR, partners seek volunteers for rainbow smelt survey 

ELLSWORTH — Calling on citizen scientists, the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) is seeking volunteers to assist with a spawning smelt survey this spring.

The small fish were named a federal Species of Concern in 2004 because of their declining numbers and tracking their numbers will assist in restoration efforts.

The DMR is partnering with the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, the Downeast Salmon Federation and The Nature Conservancy on the survey project, which will inform where smelts are spawning and help estimate how many have spawned.

Smelt eggs hatch in rivers, streams and creeks in our backyards and communities, the Gulf of Maine Research Institute notes on its Smelt Spawning website page. The fish spend their winters in estuaries and bays, before returning to freshwater streams and rivers to spawn each spring, where the volunteers will note their observations over the next several weeks.

“Once trained, volunteers will head to streams to look for the small shiny fish and to record important data,” an announcement from the DMR states. “Data recorded will include estimated number of smelt or eggs, the type of substrate, canopy cover and if there are any barriers to smelt passage.”

Citizen scientists would then enter their findings into a website hosted by the Gulf of Maine Ecosystem Investigation Network.

Training is held online. The session for southern Maine to Penobscot Bay took place on March 2 and one for Downeast waterways is scheduled for March 30. Training sessions are recorded and can be requested from the DMR. Volunteers need to either take the online training or listen to the recorded session before donning their citizen scientist cap for the project.

Once upon a hundred years ago, smelts were so plentiful that farmers “caught them by the barrelful and had enough to eat, use as bait and even spread on their fields as fertilizer,” the DMR notes. But rainbow smelt have been on the decline since 1980, so more information on where they spawn will help protect them now and in future years. In the marine ecosystem, their role is as an important food source for striped bass, Atlantic salmon, Atlantic cod, gray seals and many birds. Humans like them, too, usually battered and fried.

Harvested commercially and recreationally, smelts can live up to six years and spend most of their adult lives near shore before returning to freshwater streams to spawn come spring. Ice fishermen like to catch them, but come spring, dip nets are used for harvesting.

To register for the March 30 training session for Downeast waterways, visit https://tinyurl.com/mvntk3rx or email Danielle Frechette for recordings of the March 2 and March 30 training sessions at [email protected]