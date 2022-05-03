Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors magazine changes hands 

ROCKLAND — Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors Magazine has a new owner. Ted Ruegg has taken the helm as publisher of the magazine, which has been celebrating Maine boatbuilders and life on the coast for over three decades.

Ruegg, whose family has long-time ties to Maine, has worked in the marine industry for 35 years, most recently with Sailing World and Cruising World magazines, according to a news release from the media company.

MBH&H founder and longtime publisher John K. Hanson Jr. will continue in the role of publisher emeritus and work with Ruegg to grow the brand across print, digital and events. On Aug. 13, MBH&H will host a gathering of boat owners and lovers of the coast in Rockland to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the award-winning magazine.

Editor Polly Saltonstall also will continue in her role with the magazine and its digital and web editions. The magazine’s offices will remain in Rockland.

Ruegg has been visiting Maine since the age of 3. His grandmother bought a cottage on North Haven Island in 1957. He has returned every summer that he can remember. He has cruised the coast, raced in its bays and already visited many boatyards that are part of the fabric of Maine’s boating industry. Coincidentally, Saltonstall, whose family also has long-time ties to North Haven, taught Ruegg in sailing class there many years ago.

Ruegg is moving with his family to Maine from Annapolis, Md., where he has lived for 32 years. He has served on the board of directors of the Marine Trades Association there for more than 20 years and was president in 2004-2006.

“I am looking forward to working with John, Polly and the dedicated staff of Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors,” he said. “I have been a fan of the publication for years. I love sailing and boating on the waters of Maine. I’ve been active in the marine industry for more than 30 years and have seen publishing in the marine space evolve into digital products and events. It’s like I’ve been training to do this my whole life. I will enjoy moving up north with my family and getting to know all of the wonderful craftsman and artisans that make Maine truly unique.”

Included in the sale are the magazine’s print and digital editions, its websites www.maineboats.com and www.maineharbors.com, and the Maine Boat & Home Show.

Hanson started MBH&H in 1987 seeking to showcase the quality of Maine craftsmanship and induce readers to “buy Maine.” The magazine has been doing that and more ever since.

“I am excited to pass the baton to such a well-qualified marine professional as Ted,” Hanson said. “His love and passion for life on the coast and boats mirrors mine. I look forward to working with him as we head into our next 35 years, publishing the best magazine on the coast.

For more information, contact Saltonstall at [email protected] or (207) 594-8622.