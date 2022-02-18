Lobster landings ring in at $725M

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Valentine’s Day arrived Monday and with it an announcement lobstermen were sure to love. The year 2021 will go down as the most valuable in the history of the fishery thus far.

At $724,949,426, the landed value increased by 75 percent over 2020, by far the single largest increase in value from one year to the next, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR).

“The extraordinary value earned last year by Maine lobster harvesters is a clear reflection of strong consumer confidence in the Maine lobster brand and the products and people it represents,” said DMR Commissioner Patrick Keliher.

The value jumped $312,464,172 from 2020 to 2021. That increase was more than the total landed value in 2009.

According to the data, which is still preliminary, Maine lobstermen landed 108,048,704 pounds in 2021. That’s an increase of over 10 million pounds — more than 10 percent — over 2020. In Hancock County, the total haul was 32,479,934 pounds with a value of $221,475,986.

The primary reason for the jump in value was the price per pound fishermen were getting right off their boats. At $6.71 per pound, the price jumped $2.50 over the 2020 price of $4.21. “The price is probably the highest it’s ever been,” Ron Trundy, the manager of the Stonington Lobster Co-Op, told the Islander this past fall.

Landings peaked in 2016, when lobstermen caught 132,547,700 pounds of the state’s signature crustacean, but the overall value was substantially lower — just over $540.4 million.

“Last year was one for the books and it should be celebrated,” said Keliher. “But there are many challenges ahead, and it’s important that fishermen remain engaged in management discussions that will strive to make this stock resilient for future generations.”

“The Maine lobster industry remains a cornerstone of our state’s coastal economy and identity because of the uncompromising commitment to quality that follows every lobster, from trap to table,” said Governor Janet Mills.

Additional information on Maine lobster landings is available at www.maine.gov/dmr/commercial-fishing/landings/index.html.

Landings data for other commercially harvested species will be released in March.