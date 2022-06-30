Lobster boats race in Bass Harbor

BASS HARBOR — On a bright and breezy Sunday, folks traveled from up and down the coast to Northeast Harbor to compete in – and watch – the Bass Harbor Lobster Boat Races on June 26.

The race was the third in the overall race series that tests the speed of working lobster boats in more than a dozen different classes and 11 races along the coast.

Around 9 a.m., a crowd of hundreds parked near the Bass Harbor Town Wharf to launch and board boats in the water.

This year, 43 boats were entered in the competition, which was organized by Bass Harbor fisherman Colyn Rich and his family. There were several races that were won by less than half a boat length.

Jonesport fisherman Jeremy Beal’s boat Maria’s Nightmare II and Lamoine fisherman Cameron Crawford’s Wild Wild West had close competition, both racing at around 54 knots. Both racers were also the only entrants in their classes – Diesel Class L for Maria’s Nightmare II and Diesel Class O for Wild Wild West. The boats crossed the finish line simultaneously, each with a win in their respective classes.

Travis Lunt with Bass Harbor’s Steppin’ Up took home first place for Bass Harbor’s Fastest Lobster Boat.

“I want to thank everybody that participated and showed up to this event,” Rich said.

Lobster boat Race results

Work boats under 24 feet

Race 1-Class A: No entrants

Race 2-Class B: No entrants

Race 3-Class C: Inboards, outboards or outdrives 91 bp and over

1. Daddy Didn’t Buy It, Nathaniel Robertson

Gas-powered work boats 24 feet and under

Race 4-Gasoline Class A: No entrants

Race 5-Gasoline Class B: V8, Up to 375 cid, 24 feet and over

1. Empty Pockets, Roy Hadlock

Race 6-Gasoline Class C: V8, 376 to 525 cid, 24 feet and over

1. Black Diamond, Lindsay Durkee

Race 7-No entrants

Race 8-No entrants

Diesel powered work boats 24 feet and up

Race 9-No entrants

Race 10-Diesel Class B: Up to 235 hp, 32 feet and over

1. Rich Returns, Wayne Rich 2. Sun Dancer, Brian Gordius

Race 11-Diesel Class C: 236 to 335 hp, 24 to 33 feet

1. Last Design, Roy Fagonde 2. Hannah Pearl, Ryan Mitchell 3. Michael Alan, Pat Hanley

Race 12-Diesel Class D: 236-335 hp, 34 feet and over

1. Miss Margo, Shawn Stanley

Race 13-Diesel Class E: 336 to 435 hp, 24-33 feet

1. Audrey May, Randy Durkee 2. High Voltage, Dan Sawyer 3. Destiny, Danny Eaton

Race 14-Diesel Class F: 336-435 hp, 34 feet and over

1. Faith Melle, Winfred Alley 2. Bounty Hunter, Mitch White 3. Rich Endeavor, Colyn Rich

Race 15-Diesel Class G: 436 to 550 hp, 28-35 feet

1. Split Second, David Osgood

Race 16-Diesel Class H: 436 to 550 hp, 36 feet and over

1. Miss Norma, Dean Beal 2. Mylinda, Willie Coombs 3. First Team, Travis Otis

Race 17-Diesel Class I: 551 to 700 hp, 28-35 feet

1. Steppin’ Up, Travis Lunt 2. Triple X, Colby Oakes

Race 18-Diesel Class J: 551 to 700 hp, 36 feet and over.

1. Gold Digger, Heather Thompson 2. Sleepless Nights, Eric Robbins

Race 19-Diesel Class K: 701 to 900 hp, 28 feet and over

1. La Bella Vita, Jeff Eaton 2. Janice Elaine, David Myrick

Race 20- Diesel Class L: 901 hp and over, 28 feet and over

1. Maria’s Nightmare II, Jeremy Beal

Race 21-Diesel Class M: A. – 40 feet and over, up to 500 hp

1. Old School, Chris Pope 2. Drew & Henry, Chris Goodwin 3. Alivia Ann, Aaron Beal

Race 22-Diesel Class M: B. – 40 feet and over, 501 to 750 hp.

1. Miss Madelyn, Jason Chipman 2. Kimberly Ann, Eric Beal 3. AMP, Romain Jordan

Race 23-Diesel Class N: 40 feet and over, 751hp and over

1. Bounty Hunter IV, Bob Jones 2. Natalie E., Dana Beal 3. Night Moves II, Aaron Beal

Race 24-Class O: Non-working boats, any length, any horsepower

1. Wild Wild West, Cameron Crawford

Race 25-Mitchell Cove Boats

1. Steppin’ Up, Travis Lunt 2. Triple X, Colby Oakes

Race 26-No entrants

Race 27-Wooden boat, 36 feet and over

1. Rich Returns, Wayne Rich

Race 28-Gasoline Free for All

1. Black Diamond, Lindsay Durkee 2. Empty Pockets, Roy Hadlock

Race 29 – Diesel Free for All

1. Janice Elaine, David Myrick 2. La Bella Vita, Jeff Eaton 3. Gold Digger, Heather Thompson

Race 30-Fastest Lobster Boat

1. Janice Elaine, David Myrick 2. La Bella Vita, Jeff Eaton 3. Gold Digger, Heather Thompson

Race 31-Bass Harbor’s Fastest Lobster boat