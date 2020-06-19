Lobster boat races are a go in Bass Harbor 

TREMONT—They may look different in some respects this year, but there will still be lobster boats racing on the water Sunday, June 28, for the 10th Annual Bass Harbor Lobster Boat Races.

What will not be part of the day are any festivities at the town dock, which includes food or prizes for winners of the races.

“Everything will be done on the water,” race organizer Wayne ‘Cooly’ Rich told selectmen on Monday, adding that it had been approved by the Coast Guard and Marine Patrol. “As far as everyone’s concerned, we’re a go. Let’s get out in the sunshine and enjoy a couple hours of fun.”