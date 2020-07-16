Lion’s mane jellyfish found in Frenchman Bay 

SEAL HARBOR—On the Fourth of July, Amanda Feix was walking along Seal Harbor Beach with her family. “We expected to find some sand dollars, which we did,” Feix said. In addition to the sand dollars, Feix and her family found something they didn’t expect: a large purple lion’s mane jellyfish washed up on the sand.

Feix told the Islander she wished she could have brought it back to the water, but recognized it was dead. Also, she knew better than to touch a jellyfish that could potentially sting. Indeed, according to naturalist and educator Megan McOsker, lion’s mane jellyfish do sting, even after they’re dead.

“We were amazed that something like that would be swimming in the Maine waters and wash up on a Maine beach since the water is so cold here,” Feix said. “None of us have ever seen one nearly that big.”

The jellyfish Feix saw on July 4 fits into a larger trend seen by Oceanographer Nick Record of Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in Boothbay. Record, who tracks jellyfish sightings, has received multiple reports of large jellyfish in the Gulf of Maine.

A cold-water species that lives in arctic and subarctic waters, the presence of lion’s mane jellyfish in Maine not unusual.

“The Gulf of Maine is a normal habitat for them: there are reports all year,” Record told the Islander in an interview. “Most jellyfish reported are around the size of a dinner plate.”

What is unusual is the size and the number of jellyfish sighted. In the past two years, Record said he has received five to ten reports of “different instances of jellyfish four to six feet in diameter.”

Earlier this spring, large jellyfish sightings came from Massachusetts and southern Maine, like the lion’s mane found on Ferry Beach in Saco in May that was approximately six feet in diameter.

For the past few weeks, however, the reports of enormous jellyfish have been coming from Downeast Maine. At least two others have been reported in Frenchman Bay this summer. To the north, fishermen in Atlantic Canada have reported large groups of lion’s mane jellyfish “that are denser than what we’ve seen previously,” Record said. A video taken by fishermen off Prince Edward Island (PEI) shows “hundreds or possibly thousands of lion’s mane jellyfish” around their boat.

Record said there are hypotheses, but no definite answers as to why more and larger jellyfish are being reported.

“There’s this debate whether jellyfish are on the rise globally,” he said. “Things that tend to cause jellyfish to increase are overfishing or low oxygen in the water when an ecosystem is under stress.”

Since lion’s mane jellyfish are a cold–water species, Record said, warming water temperatures are not likely the reason for their increased size and prevalence in the Gulf of Maine. However, he said, changing water temperature could affect the jellyfish’s growth rate or food supply.

“Temperature is only part of the puzzle,” said biologist Megan McOsker, noting that jellyfish, like any animal, “will move to where there is abundant prey.”

Lion’s mane jellyfish are predators, eating “anything that drifts into their tentacles,” Record explained. When they are small, they eat plankton, copepods, krill and fish larvae. As they grow, they capture and eat fish. In turn, they are prey themselves to sea turtles and Mola mola, also called ocean sunfish. “They do have a role in the ecosystem,” Record said.

They also present a threat to swimmers, with stinging tentacles reaching over 100 feet long on large specimens. “They have a painful sting,” said McOsker who has worked in the Gulf of St. Lawrence off the coast of Canada, where lion’s manes are prevalent. “I love salt water swimming, but I did not dare to swim there,” she said, “noting huge numbers along the north coast of PEI as well as off the island of Miscou, at the tip of the Acadian Peninsula.”

If you see a jellyfish in the water or on the beach, report your sighting to [email protected].

This story has been updated.