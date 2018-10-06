Lighthouse stories

SEARSPORT — Judy Chandler will share photos and stories about her family’s adventures and experience living in a lighthouse, on Thursday, Oct. 18, at 5:30 p.m., at the Penobscot Marine Museum.

Chandler’s grandparents ran the Blue Hill Bay Lighthouse. They raised twelve children at this remote lighthouse, accessible by foot only at low tide, or by boat.

The presentation will take place at the Penobscot Marine Museum’s Visitors Center located at 2 Church Street in Searsport. The cost is $5 for Museum members and $8 for general admission. For more information call 548-2529.