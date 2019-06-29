Lasting Friendships

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Friendship sloops from along the Maine coast will converge on Southwest Harbor for the annual Southwest Harbor Rendezvous on July 13. The friendly race will be easily viewed from the shore.

The distinctive gaff-rigged sloop design, originally used for lobstering, is named for the town of Friendship where the first of the boats were built.

In 2018, Scott Martin of Tremont took over organizing duties for the event from Miff Lauriat, who first orchestrated the Southwest Harbor gathering more than 20 years ago.

Twelve of the more than 240 active Friendship sloops are moored in Southwest Harbor, with three more calling other harbors on Mount Desert Island home. Organizers expect 15 to 20 boats for the rendezvous.