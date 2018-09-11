Labor Day series, Hayward Cup wind down summer races

MOUNT DESERT — Labor Day brings the last full weekend of racing at the Northeast Harbor Fleet for the summer. Two races Saturday, with an on-the-water picnic in between, and one Sunday made up a three-race Labor Day Series.

Fleet Manager Fran Charles said a southwest breeze of 12-15 knots and abundant sunshine made for “spectacular conditions” and “Chamber of Commerce days.”

In the first race Saturday, the winners were Bill Dowling in Mischief for the IODs and Jim Fernald in Sea Bee for the Luders class. The IOD Firefly and Luders Surprise took the bullets after lunch.

Ned Johnston and Nate Ingebritson, sailing the Luders 16 Domino, were the winners of Sunday’s race for the 93rd Hayward Cup, more than nine minutes ahead of second-place finisher Jim Fernald in Sea Bee. Steve Madeira in Auriga finished first Sunday in the IOD fleet, earning a very close second place to Firefly in the series.

For the Hayward Cup, some sailors observe a tradition of dressing in “natty” or otherwise silly attire. This year’s costume standouts including Dowling in a gold brocade coat, and the crew of Auriga, who wore lobster, chicken and pig hats.

Sue Charles took the lead on the Race Committee boat, Fran Charles said, and “a wonderful event was hosted by Sydney Roberts Rockefeller after sailing at the Fleet House for all sailors while Ned and Nate hoisted the old cup in victory.”

Northeast Harbor Fleet

Labor Day Series, IOD Class

1 Rick Echard Firefly

2 Steve Madeira Auriga

3 Mia Thompson Freyja

4 Bill Dowling Mischief

5 Ted Madara Moewe

6 Sydney Roberts Rockefeller Satin Doll

7 James Loutit Top Cat

Labor Day Series, Luders Class

1 Jim Fernald Sea Bee

2 Alec Fisichella Surprise

3 Matthew Baird Seawolf

4 Ned Johnston Domino

5 Tom Rolfes Palladin

Hayward Cup, all classes

1 Domino

2 Sea Bee

3 Surprise

4 Sea Wolf

5 Auriga

6 Firefly

7 Freyja

8 Moewe

9 Palladin

10 Satin Doll

11 Mischief