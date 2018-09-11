Wednesday - Sep 12, 2018
The International One Design fleet compete in Labor Day Series racing. In September, racing at the Northeast Harbor Fleet slows down as only the Luders class races, and only on Saturdays. PHOTO COURTESY OF SUE CHARLES

Labor Day series, Hayward Cup wind down summer races

September 11, 2018 on Waterfront

MOUNT DESERT — Labor Day brings the last full weekend of racing at the Northeast Harbor Fleet for the summer. Two races Saturday, with an on-the-water picnic in between, and one Sunday made up a three-race Labor Day Series.

Fleet Manager Fran Charles said a southwest breeze of 12-15 knots and abundant sunshine made for “spectacular conditions” and “Chamber of Commerce days.”

In the first race Saturday, the winners were Bill Dowling in Mischief for the IODs and Jim Fernald in Sea Bee for the Luders class. The IOD Firefly and Luders Surprise took the bullets after lunch.

PHOTO COURTESY OF SUE CHARLES

Ned Johnston and Nate Ingebritson, sailing the Luders 16 Domino, were the winners of Sunday’s race for the 93rd Hayward Cup.

Ned Johnston and Nate Ingebritson, sailing the Luders 16 Domino, were the winners of Sunday’s race for the 93rd Hayward Cup, more than nine minutes ahead of second-place finisher Jim Fernald in Sea Bee. Steve Madeira in Auriga finished first Sunday in the IOD fleet, earning a very close second place to Firefly in the series.

For the Hayward Cup, some sailors observe a tradition of dressing in “natty” or otherwise silly attire. This year’s costume standouts including Dowling in a gold brocade coat, and the crew of Auriga, who wore lobster, chicken and pig hats.

Sue Charles took the lead on the Race Committee boat, Fran Charles said, and “a wonderful event was hosted by Sydney Roberts Rockefeller after sailing at the Fleet House for all sailors while Ned and Nate hoisted the old cup in victory.”

PHOTO COURTESY OF SUE CHARLES

Sydney Roberts Rockefeller sported a special hat for the Hayward Cup competition, at which “natty attire” is encouraged.

 

Northeast Harbor Fleet

Labor Day Series, IOD Class

1        Rick Echard         Firefly

2        Steve Madeira      Auriga

3        Mia Thompson    Freyja

4        Bill Dowling         Mischief

5        Ted Madara          Moewe

6        Sydney Roberts Rockefeller    Satin Doll

7        James Loutit                   Top Cat

 

Labor Day Series, Luders Class

1        Jim Fernald Sea Bee

2        Alec Fisichella      Surprise

3        Matthew Baird     Seawolf

4        Ned Johnston       Domino

5        Tom Rolfes Palladin

 

Hayward Cup, all classes

1        Domino

2        Sea Bee

3        Surprise

4        Sea Wolf

5        Auriga

6        Firefly

7        Freyja

8        Moewe

9        Palladin

10      Satin Doll

11      Mischief