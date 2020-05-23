Input sought on CARES funds 

AUGUSTA — Maine has been allocated $20 million in federal CARES Act relief funding to support the recovery of Maine’s commercial fishing, seafood, aquaculture and charter fishing industries from the impacts of COVID-19.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources has developed a survey to help determine the priorities of Maine’s commercial fishing, seafood, aquaculture and charter fishing industries, and to ensure that the department is making the best use of these limited funds as it develops Maine’s “spend plan.”

Eligible individuals, businesses or industry groups will have to demonstrate a revenue loss during a period in 2020 that is greater than 35 percent as compared to the prior five-year average over the same period.

“We are grateful to Maine’s congressional delegation for their efforts to ensure these funds were appropriated,” DMR officials said in a news release. “However, this is one-time funding and will not be able to make up the majority of losses Maines seafood businesses will experience due to COVID-19.”

To participate in the survey, follow the link for “Industry Survey to Inform Maine’s Spend Plan” at maine.gov/dmr.