BATH — U.S. Senator Susan Collins announced June 26 that Bath Iron Works was awarded a $132-million contract modification for shipbuilder and supplier industrial base improvements in support of the DDG-51 class destroyer program.

The funding is part of the FY20 defense appropriations bill. BIW expects to use roughly $70 million of this funding for infrastructure improvements at the shipyard and $62 million in incentives to critical suppliers to BIW, including many suppliers in Maine.

In reference to a labor strike at the shipyard that began June 22 and entered its second week Monday, Collins said, “I hope that Local S6 and management will return to the bargaining table quickly to resolve their differences so that BIW can continue to deliver much-needed ships to our Navy.”