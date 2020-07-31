Info needed 

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) has been allocated $20 million in CARES Act funding to support the recovery of Maine’s commercial fishing, seafood, aquaculture and charter fishing industries from the negative financial impacts of COVID-19.

DMR will be reaching out to potentially eligible parties in August. Letters regarding the application process will be sent via U.S. mail and followed up with an email to those license holders for whom they have an email address.

If you’ve recently moved, you can provide mail and/or email addresses in one of two ways by July 31: Log into your LEEDS account and check to see what DMR has for mailing and email addresses. You can make changes to your contact information. Or call DMRs Licensing Division at (207) 624-6550 and select option 2. Leave a message with your name if you are a harvester, or the name of your licensed business if you are a dealer, correct mailing address and email. If you are a harvester, also leave the last 4 digits of your social security number and date of birth to verify your identity. You will receive a call back from the Licensing Division to confirm that your information has been changed.