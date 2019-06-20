Hospice regatta set for July 12-14

MOUNT DESERT — Plans are shaping up for the 22nd annual Hospice Regatta of Maine, to benefit Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County.

Junior races sponsored by the Northeast Harbor Sailing School and MDI Community Sailing Center are set for Friday, July 12, as are Luders and Bullseye races. On Saturday, the Northeast Harbor Fleet IOD class will race, and an evening “Rendezvous” reception is planned at the Hinckley-Morris Yachts service yard in Northeast Harbor next door to the town marina. The Rendezvous will be from 4-7 p.m. and is open to the public.

The cruising class race is planned for Sunday, July 14.

