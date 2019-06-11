Tuesday - Jun 11, 2019
Martha Searchfield, representing the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce and Captain Ane Smit of the Zaandam of Holland America Cruise Lines exchange plaques to mark the Zaandam’s maiden voyage to Bar Harbor. Searchfield also presented Smit with lobsters and locally made soda. ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD

Holland America’s Zaandam makes first visit to Bar Harbor

June 11, 2019 by on News, Waterfront

BAR HARBOR — Chamber of Commerce representative Martha Searchfield presented Captain Ane Smit with a wooden plaque from Bar Harbor to mark the Zaandam’s inaugural visit to Bar Harbor. Smit also received two Maine lobsters and locally made soda.

Smit presented Searchfield with a plaque bearing the name of the ship and the cruise line, Holland America.

The Zaandam is a 778’ vessel with a capacity for 1,432 passengers, and 615 crew members. Departing Montreal on June 1, the ship had sailed down the St. Lawrence River and around the Atlantic coast, skirting the Canadian provinces of Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia. Before visiting Bar Harbor, the ship had spent the previous day in Halifax, N.S. It was bound for Boston, Mass.

The Zaandam is scheduled to visit Bar Harbor 24 times this season. Smit said that in the winter, the Zaandam makes excursions to the southern hemisphere for their summer season, visiting ports in South America such as Buenos Aires, cruising around Cape Horn, and up the Chilean fjords. One cruise this winter will include Antarctica.

The Zaandam is part of the Holland America Cruise Lines, which is owned by Carnival Cruise Lines. Carnival was ordered earlier this month to pay a $20 million criminal penalty and is subject to enhanced supervision after admitting to violations of probation from an April 2017 conviction of the dumping of oil-contaminated waste (see related story).

Becky Pritchard

Becky Pritchard

Becky Pritchard covers the town of Bar Harbor, where she lives with her family and intrepid news-dog Joe-Joe. She worked six seasons as a park ranger in Acadia, and still enjoys spending her spare time there.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *