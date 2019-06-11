Holland America’s Zaandam makes first visit to Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR — Chamber of Commerce representative Martha Searchfield presented Captain Ane Smit with a wooden plaque from Bar Harbor to mark the Zaandam’s inaugural visit to Bar Harbor. Smit also received two Maine lobsters and locally made soda.

Smit presented Searchfield with a plaque bearing the name of the ship and the cruise line, Holland America.

The Zaandam is a 778’ vessel with a capacity for 1,432 passengers, and 615 crew members. Departing Montreal on June 1, the ship had sailed down the St. Lawrence River and around the Atlantic coast, skirting the Canadian provinces of Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia. Before visiting Bar Harbor, the ship had spent the previous day in Halifax, N.S. It was bound for Boston, Mass.

The Zaandam is scheduled to visit Bar Harbor 24 times this season. Smit said that in the winter, the Zaandam makes excursions to the southern hemisphere for their summer season, visiting ports in South America such as Buenos Aires, cruising around Cape Horn, and up the Chilean fjords. One cruise this winter will include Antarctica.

The Zaandam is part of the Holland America Cruise Lines, which is owned by Carnival Cruise Lines. Carnival was ordered earlier this month to pay a $20 million criminal penalty and is subject to enhanced supervision after admitting to violations of probation from an April 2017 conviction of the dumping of oil-contaminated waste (see related story).