Herring hearing

AUGUSTA — Atlantic herring, which is the fish used for bait by most Maine lobstermen, was expensive and hard to come by in 2019.

In 2020, the catch limit set by interstate fishery regulators will be even lower than last year, but the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is working on ways to provide more flexibility in how the quota is allocated.

A hearing on Draft Addendum III for the herring fishery management plan is planned for March 9 at 6 p.m. at the Maine Department of Marine Resources Augusta office.

A webinar is planned for March 12 at 5:30 p.m.

The draft addendum proposes options to better manage the Area 1A (inshore Gulf of Maine) sub-annual catch limit under low-quota scenarios.

Contact Kirby Rootes-Murdy at [email protected] or 703-842-0740 for information about the draft addendum or about the webinar. Contact Megan Ware at 624-6563 for information about the Augusta meeting.