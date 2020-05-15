Halibut season shortened 

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) is taking emergency action to reduce catch in the state waters halibut fishery by reducing the length of the state waters halibut season, which will run May 18 to June 13.

“We regret having to make further reductions at this time, particularly when many industry members are navigating the effects of COVID-19,” DMR officials said in a statement. “However, reductions are necessary to avoid even more drastic impacts in future seasons.”

Should the catch in the Atlantic halibut fishery, both state and federal waters, exceed the allowable biological catch, accountability measures are triggered that include a zero-possession limit of Atlantic halibut by all federal permit holders (including federal lobster permits).