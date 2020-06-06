Guidelines for marinas, tours 

AUGUSTA — State officials have released updated checklists for marinas, boatyards and marine manufacturers for Phase 2 in Governor Janet Mills’ staged business reopening plan.

Marinas are to “maintain physical distancing in customer lounges or waiting areas or consider closing these spaces entirely.” Any “self-service” stations for coffee, food, etc. should be suspended.

Customers should be discouraged from lingering or congregating on docks or elsewhere on the premises; pets should be leashed.

Boat launch services are to follow provisions in the Phase 2 transportation guidelines; passengers and crew should wear face coverings when unable to maintain six feet of physical distance.

If boats are rafting up, they must comply with current guidance from the Governor’s office on gatherings and physical distancing.

The checklist also asks businesses to “consider staff training in safe de-escalation techniques” in case of arguments with customers or facility users.