Grassroots group conducts water quality tests in Taunton Bay

HANCOCK — Oceanographer Mark Whiting has been conducting research throughout the summer and fall in coordination with Friends of Taunton Bay to monitor water quality in several locations of the bay.

Last week, Whiting and Friends of Taunton Bay member Dave Stevens went out on the water to conduct what might be their last test of the season, depending on the weather.

Friends of Taunton Bay’s testing has been going on since June. The testing measures water clarity, pH levels, salinity, conductivity and oxygen levels. All of these measurements are indicators of health for a body of water and help to see how well the water is replenished during tidal cycles.

On Oct. 31, the water clarity was between 80 and 120 centimeters depending on the location within the bay, the water temperature was roughly 54 degrees Fahrenheit, and the pH level was 7.05. Salinity was 24 to 30 parts per thousand, much lower than the open ocean, which is 32 to 33 parts per million, showing freshwater influence, likely from recent rain. Oxygen was at 7.58 to 8.02 parts per million which is healthy according to the Department of Environmental Protection, whose standard for healthy oxygen levels over seven parts per million.

The purpose of the testing is to better understand the baseline of Taunton Bay’s water quality, so that if the water quality changes in the future, a benchmark for marine health has been established.

“We’re trying to establish a baseline so that we can tell later how things have changed with time,” Whiting said. “If things are bad later, then we know well, originally, this was not a problem.”

This is important when it comes to growing industry in the area that could affect Taunton Bay. The dangers associated with large-scale aquaculture make these studies very important to those who live and work in the waters of Taunton Bay, as

this data helps to maintain a standard of health for the bay and prove that certain industries would damage that standard.

For instance, the research has shown that Taunton Bay does not flush very well, meaning that nutrients and contaminants in the water do not get replenished thoroughly with the incoming and outgoing tides. Due to the shape of the bay and the flow of its currents, substances remain inside the bay and do not get replenished with fresh seawater.

“These bays don’t flush well, in spite of the fact that there’s enormous currents and a lot of water moving, it doesn’t go away,” Whiting said. “It [the water] kind of sloshes back and forth, and so even though they’re clean now, these bays are really vulnerable to change, and I think that’s the bottom line. I think that’s one of our main findings.”

This had some recent application when it came to preventing American Aquafarms from installing large-scale salmon pens in Frenchman Bay, which, like Taunton Bay, does not flush well. The leftover food and waste would not be flushed out adequately to keep the water clean.

“That’s kind of ammunition, you know, that we would use with a polluter,” Whiting said.

Friends of Taunton Bay’s research relates to some similar studies being conducted by the University of Maine in Taunton Bay and other bays in the area. Their research has less to do with water clarity and more to do with water movement patterns, but the two studies are related since the movement of the water determines how well the nutrients in it are recycled.

“They’re modeling and so they’re really doing a lot of water movement measurements,” Whiting said of UMaine’s research. “They’re trying to see what would happen if things got worse. Where would the nutrients stand out? How long would it take to get rid of something if the water became contaminated?”

Next year, Friends of Taunton Bay is looking to expand the breadth of its research to include microplastics and PFAS chemicals as well. Microplastics haven’t been a problem in the bay yet, and are not expected to be, but as with the water quality tests, the goal is to have a baseline to compare to future research.

“What we’ll do next year is work with the Shaw [Institute] in Blue Hill and look at the PFAS and microplastics,” Whiting said. “Given our watershed, we don’t expect a problem, so this might be the kind of bay that you would use as a kind of baseline or a control site to compare with Blue Hill or Casco Bay, or something that’s a little more developed.”

Grassroots research such as this ensures that the health of Taunton Bay is monitored and offers a benchmark of health to be used in the future should the bay be affected by anything that could potentially harm it.