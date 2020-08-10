Grant supports Allied Whale 

PORTLAND — Marine mammal stranding response programs, including College of the Atlantic’s Allied Whale, have been awarded federal grants to support their work.

Allied While will receive $99,981 from the Prescott Grant program of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Allied Whale is the designated response agency for stranded marine mammals for the midcoast/Downeast region.

“The news of a beached whale, seal or sea lion in Maine is always heartbreaking,” Congresswoman Chellie Pingree said in a statement announcing the grants. “These marine mammals are integral to the seas that they live in and they’re an important part of the Gulf of Maine. I’m always inspired by the volunteers and professionals who work to recover and rehabilitate stranded marine mammals.”

The program provides funding for recovery and treatment of stranded marine mammals, data collection from living or dead stranded marine mammals, and facilities, operations and staffing costs directly related to recovery and treatment of stranded marine mammals.