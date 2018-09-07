Goose Cove restriction lifted

TREMONT — Goose Cove has reopened to clamming following an Aug. 10 decision from the Department of Marine Resources (DMR).

This area of the Tremont shoreline was closed in March 2016 based on data from the end of 2015. The restriction was lifted because water quality tests met the approved standards. Nothing was identified in the process of testing as a reason for the closure.

“We weren’t able to identify a point source,” said Dave Miller, Eastern Maine shellfish growing area supervisor for DMR.

DMR conducts tests for bacteria, specifically e coli, six times a year to determine water quality.