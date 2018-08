TREMONT — The area around Goose Cove was reopened to shellfish harvesting last week after the Maine Department of Marine Resources said water quality there had met required standards.

Nearby Duck Cove remains “restricted,” meaning it’s illegal to harvest clams, quahogs, oysters or mussels from the mudflats, shores or waters there without a special permit.

Information about shellfish closures is available on the DMR website and on a closure hotline, 624-7727.