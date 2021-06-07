Monday - Jun 07, 2021

Golden asks that mask requirements for commercial fishermen be dropped

June 7, 2021 by on News, Waterfront

LEWISTON — U.S. Rep Jared Golden (D-Mainehas asked the Coast Guard and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to drop the mask requirements for commercial fishing vessels, according to a statement from Golden’s office last week.  

“I write in response to feedback from Maine fishermen who report that the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) is enforcing a mask mandate on commercial fishermen that applies at all times when they are onboard a fishing vessel,” he wrote. “While I understand the importance of masking for COVID-19 mitigation, I respectfully urge your agencies to collaborate to update masking requirements for commercial fishermen.”  

Golden said he’s heard from fishermen who say they’ve been stopped by the Coast Guard for violating the mask requirements and he wanted to see the guidance updated so it does not apply to small commercial fishing vessels.  

The CDC currently requires masks on “public modes of transportation,” including “public maritime vessels, including ferries.” The CDC and USCG, according to Golden, have interpreted that to include commercial fishing vessels, even though those boats are not open to the public.  

“Since the start of the pandemic, many in the fishing industry quarantined together to keep crews and families safe,” said Ginny Olsen, a Stonington lobsterman and executive board member of the Maine Lobstering Union. “Fishermen see their crew more time than their family some days, and for the Coast Guard to disrupt their work like this is extremely unfair.” 

Ethan Genter

Ethan Genter

Ethan is the maritime reporter for the Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander. He also covers Bar Harbor. When he's not reporting, you'll likely find him wandering trails while listening to audiobooks. Send tips, story ideas and favorite swimming holes in Hancock County to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *