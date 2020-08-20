Gear marking in effect Sept. 1 

AUGUSTA — New marking requirements for Maine lobster gear go into effect next month. For gear inside the exemption line, three purple marks are required, one 36-inch mark in the top two fathoms, one 12-inch mark midway and one 12-inch mark at the bottom of the buoy line. For buoy lines less than 100 feet, the middle mark is not required.

In the “silver area” (between the exemption line and the 3-nautical mile line) and in federal waters outside the 3-mile line, four purple marks and one green mark are required.

See maine.gov/dmr for details, full text of the regulation and a printable .pdf with diagrams, orcontact the Maine Marine Patrol.