Freight Train to Your Love, Baby leads July series

NORTHEAST HARBOR — It really can’t get much better than 12-14 knots of west wind, which relieved the stifling heat everywhere else in North America and provided an incredible day of sailing on the crisp, blue waters of Mount Desert Island July 22.

Best of all, two more gorgeous Luders 16 sailboats came out to enjoy the tight racing and spectacular conditions.

Henry May, along with the entire May family of Jenny, Hadley and Henry III, were racing their bright blue wood Ange for the first time in competition. They were joined by the nearly perfect wood Seawolf sailed by Matthew Baird. Sea Wolf was first to the first windward mark as well along with her classic rectangular wood mast.

Ned Johnston, along with Nate Ingebritson, had their Domino sailing faster than everyone else as they perfectly feathered the boat up in the puffs just enough to always keep the boat at the same angle of slight heel.

Bill and Otto Smith had their bright orange Freight Train in turbo gear as they consistently showed everyone around the race courses between Seal Harbor and the Manset shoreline of Southwest Harbor.

Dave Folger, along with daughter Liana, had the VooDoo tacking on the shifts to shorten their distance sailed to the windward mark buoy.

July Series scores to date