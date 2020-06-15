Fleet prepares to begin races 

MOUNT DESERT — Racing at the Northeast Harbor Fleet is currently set to begin for the season in late June, with modifications intended to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The race committee has been at work on a protocol for racing this summer. In preparing the draft guidelines, Fleet officers used information from the CDC, US Sailing and insurance carriers.

“The safest method of racing during the world pandemic is to race solo,” the draft guidelines document states. “If you wish to race with others, the Northeast Harbor Fleet strongly recommends that you sail only with people from your own household who practice safe distancing and who wear a face covering whenever near others who are not from their same household. Take responsibility. We are in this together and must be respectful to all of our fellow members and sailors.”

Skippers will be responsible for submitting full crew lists to facilitate contact tracing. Also, with smaller crews expected, spinnakers will not be used in IOD and Luders racing in wind over 12 knots.