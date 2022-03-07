Maritime heritage exhibit aims to share local color 

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Historical Society is seeking to include a wall of lobster buoys belonging to former and current Mount Desert Island fishermen as part of a new maritime heritage exhibit slated to open this summer.

The exhibit, called “Colors,” will spotlight these vibrant accents that have provided splashes of color to the waters around MDI for more than a century.

The buoys, when possible, along with images of their owners and their boats, will be included as part of the society’s permanent collection or can be loaned specifically for the exhibition.

“We are interested in talking with anyone who would like their family’s heritage to be spotlighted and preserved in this way,” said Earl Brechlin, who is developing the exhibition. “Like fishermen themselves, each buoy is unique. They are registered with the state and are instantly identifiable as symbol of Down East Maine’s maritime traditions.”

Other exhibition components will include the history of Bar Island, an overview of the island’s international ferry service, displays about lobster fishing, information on how lobster traps work and facts about the life of Maine’s signature crustacean. There will also be some hands-on features for younger visitors.

Call 266-0518 or email [email protected] with any questions or comments.

“We are also looking for additional examples of wood lobster traps, on-board tools, oars, marine hardware, oilskins and outerwear, even an unused dory or punt,” Brechlin added.

The Bar Harbor Historical Society is dedicated to preserving and sharing the stories, artifacts and objects from Bar Harbor, Mount Desert Island and Acadia National Park’s past. Its headquarters, the LaRochelle Mansion & Museum on West Street in Bar Harbor, is open from June until October.

To join, donate or find out more, call 288-0000 or go online to www.barharborhistorical.org.