Elver quota 

AUGUSTA — Quota allocations for the 2020 elver season, and the method of calculating those allocations, are established under rulemaking adopted March 15.

2020 allocations for individuals who held a license in 2019 are the same as their 2019 allocations, plus any quota associated with licenses not renewed in 2019, or licenses suspended for the duration of the 2020 season, in excess of that which is allocated to new license holders, which will be distributed evenly to all existing license holders.

The new rule also establishes a $500 fee for the inspection of elver export events by Maine Marine Patrol.